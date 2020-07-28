Biden says post-pandemic economy can fight racial inequality

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has unveiled a plan to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality and promising to drastically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses. It also would encourage home ownership and closing wealth gaps among minority communities. Much of the proposal and the billions in federal spending needed to pay for it had already been promised as part of previous, larger Biden plans to revive the economy when the coronavirus outbreak begins to recede. But as protests against institutional racism and police brutality have swept the country, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is attempting to show voters he’s committed to implementing major plans to aid economic equality should he win November’s election.