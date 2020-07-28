 Skip to Content

Baseball season teeters, while states resist mask rules

New
2:12 pm AP - National News

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The baseball season descended deeper into crisis Tuesday, while states such as Mississippi and South Carolina looked for ways to add hospital beds. Yet even as COVID-19 cases have spiked, governors in some of the hardest-hit areas have resisted calls to require wear masks. The virus has been spreading north of the Sun Belt in recent days, creating alarm among public health officials who fear states are not doing enough.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film