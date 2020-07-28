Asian shares mixed amid dismal earnings, Wall Street slump

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as reports of dismal company earnings add to pessimism over the widespread economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell in Wednesday morning trading, while shares in Hong Kong were little changed. Big name Japanese companies like automaker Nissan, camera company Canon and robot manufacturer Fanuc are reporting disappointing results. Earnings reports for big companies overnight also discouraged investors, pulling shares lower on Wall Street. Market players are awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that began Tuesday. The price of gold rose $8.60 to 1,953.20.