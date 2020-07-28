World shares mixed after Wall Street rally; gold retreats

MITO, Japan (AP) — Shares are mixed in Europe and Asia after U.S. stocks climbed on Wall Street. The price of gold fell back after surging to new record highs. Stocks climbed Tuesday in Frankfurt and Shanghai but fell in Tokyo and Sydney. Investors are awaiting the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve board meeting that begins Tuesday. Hopes for more aid for the American economy have risen as Congress debates another stimulus package. This is also a heavy week for earnings reports. Jittery investors have been buying gold, pushing its price to nearly $1,975.00 per ounce for the first time before it fell back slightly. But the gold price dropped to near $1,900 later in the day.