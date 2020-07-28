34 states, Puerto Rico, DC must now quarantine in NY, NJ, CT

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Travelers from 34 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, must now quarantine for 14 days when they travel to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Governors of New York and New Jersey announced Tuesday that Illinois, Minnesota, Puerto Rico and D.C. are now now on the list of states that face quarantine restrictions under a joint travel advisory issued last month. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has expressed worry for weeks that infection rates in hard-hit New York could once again rise because of travel from high-risk states. Cuomo said .93% of 57,000 tests conducted Monday were positive, and nursing homes and hospitals reported nine people with COVID-19 died.