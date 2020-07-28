 Skip to Content

1st hearing in ‘watershed’ graft case of Mexico oil chief

11:00 am AP - National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican court is holding the first hearing in what President Andrés Manuel López Obrador calls a “watershed” corruption case against the former head of the state-owned oil company. López Obrador said Tuesday that the trial of former Pemex director Emilio Lozoya “it is a before and after” moment. Lozoya has reportedly agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in return for the possible elimination of some charges. The Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht allegedly gave Lozoya $4 million for the presidential campaign of López Obrador’s predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party.  

Associated Press

