80,000 people fleeing Vietnamese city after new virus cases

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — About 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, are being evacuated from the popular Vietnamese beach city of Da Nang after more than a dozen people there were confirmed to have COVID-19. Vietnam, widely seen as a success in dealing with the coronavirus, reimposed a social distancing order in Da Nang following the cases, the first known to be locally transmitted in the country in over three months. The new outbreak is sparking fear among tourists in the city, with many cutting their trips short. The government says the country’s four airlines have added extra flights and larger planes to transport the people out of the city.