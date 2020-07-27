U.S. agency: Pandemic masks thwarting face recognition tech

Having a tough time recognizing your neighbors behind their pandemic masks? Computers are finding it more difficult, too. A preliminary study published by a U.S. agency on Monday found that even the best commercial facial recognition systems have error rates as high as 50% when trying to identify masked faces. The National Institute of Standards and Technology says what masks people wear and how they wear them also have an effect on performance. Some companies, including those that work with law enforcement, are already trying to fix the mask problem by tailoring their algorithms to focus on eyes and eyebrows.