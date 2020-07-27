Sudanese bury victims of Darfur violence as troops deploy

CAIRO (AP) — An aid worker in Sudan’s western Darfur region says residents of a village are burying their dead, after more than 60 people were killed over the past two days in clashes between between Arab tribes. The U.N. says the latest clashes started Saturday and lasted until late Sunday, with around 400 armed men attacking a village. Sudan’s transitional authorities deployed more security forces Monday in an effort to halt the clashes, the cause of which remains unclear. But violence often takes place during the agricultural season in Darfur. Last week, local authorities imposed a 24-hour curfew in the provincial capital of West Darfur province.