Sinclair says it won’t air Fauci conspiracy theory segment

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group says it will not air a segment on its “America This Week” program that discusses a conspiracy theory about Dr. Anthony Fauci and the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Sinclair said it was delaying the story for a week after it attracted media attention. But in a tweet late Monday, Sinclair said that given the nature of Judy Mikovits’ claims to correspondent Eric Bolling, the segment was “not appropriate” to air. The company owns local television stations in 81 markets across the country. The broadcast group is known for pushing a conservative viewpoint through editorials and reports that it compels its stations to run.