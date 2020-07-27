 Skip to Content

Ryanair expects air travel to be depressed for 2-3 years

New
4:24 am AP - National News

LONDON (AP) — European budget airline Ryanair says the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on its bottom line, with travel restrictions leading to a 99% drop in passengers in the first quarter compared with the same period last year. The airline says the quarter was the “most challenging’’ in its history, with a loss of 185 million euros ($216 million). It described a second wave of COVID-19 as its “biggest fear.”Travel restrictions led to a collapse in the number of travellers, with 500,000 passengers in the first quarter compared with 41.9 million in the same period last year.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film