Ryanair expects air travel to be depressed for 2-3 years

LONDON (AP) — European budget airline Ryanair says the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on its bottom line, with travel restrictions leading to a 99% drop in passengers in the first quarter compared with the same period last year. The airline says the quarter was the “most challenging’’ in its history, with a loss of 185 million euros ($216 million). It described a second wave of COVID-19 as its “biggest fear.”Travel restrictions led to a collapse in the number of travellers, with 500,000 passengers in the first quarter compared with 41.9 million in the same period last year.