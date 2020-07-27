Protesters destroy colonial statues on French Caribbean isle

PARIS (AP) — Cheering protesters tugging on ropes have torn down a statue of Napoleon’s wife on the Caribbean island of Martinique and another from the French territory’s colonial past. Protesters with sledgehammers first hacked at the stone base of the statue of Empress Josephine and jumped on it after bringing it down. Also brought down Sunday to screams of delight was a statue of a French trader who established colonial rule on Martinique. The protesters’ actions directly challenged a vow in June from French President Emmanuel Macron that France will not take down statues of controversial, colonial-era figures. France’s government on Monday condemned the destruction.