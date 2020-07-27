Poles split over govt plan to exit domestic violence treaty

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles are bitterly divided over steps being taken by the right-wing government to exit the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty against domestic violence, claiming it promotes gender “ideology” and links violence to religion. Government critics are outraged and say the government is ready to sacrifice women’s safety for its own views, based on Roman Catholic traditions. Government officials said Monday that there is no final decision yet, but insisted they could not agree with the concept of gender as a social construct found in the convention, which was ratified in 2015 by the previous, liberal government. Authorities say Polish laws do enough to ban and punish domestic violence against women and children.