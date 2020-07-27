 Skip to Content

New this week: Beyoncé, Alanis Morissette and Emmy noms

New
1:40 pm AP - National News

This week’s new entertainment releases includes Beyoncé’s “Black Is King,” a “visual album” that arrives Friday on Disney+ and is a companion piece to last year’s Beyoncé-curated album “The Lion King: The Gift.” There’s also singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette’s first new album in eight years, titled “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” and R&B powerhouse Brandy’s first album in eight years, “B7.” Emmy nominations will be unveiled on Tuesday — but online and not on TV. There’s also a documentary on the American Civil Liberties Union during the presidency of Donald Trump called “The Fight.”

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film