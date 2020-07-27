Liz Weston: Can you trust your mobile payment app?

Apps like Venmo, Zelle and PayPal are ubiquitous now, with nearly 80% of U.S. adults using them. And contactless payments have some obvious advantages in the age of COVID-19. But like any other tool, they can either make a job simpler when used correctly or cause all sorts of havoc when used carelessly. Unlike credit cards, they don’t have chargeback protections. So if you put in a wrong email address or mistype an account number, you may have to depend on the unintended recipient to send your money back.