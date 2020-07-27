House OKs bill protecting Massachusetts tribe’s reservation

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation that would prevent the Trump administration from rescinding a Native American tribe’s contested reservation in Massachusetts. The amendment was included in a broader spending package passed Friday. It bars the Interior Department from rescinding its 2015 decision to place some 300 acres of land into trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe. A federal judge last month ordered the Interior Department to re-review the matter and issue new findings. The Cape Cod-based tribe has more than 300 acres in the town of Mashpee and in Taunton, where it’s seeking to build a casino.