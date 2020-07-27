 Skip to Content

House OKs bill protecting Massachusetts tribe’s reservation

New
11:58 am AP - National News

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved legislation that would prevent the Trump administration from rescinding a Native American tribe’s contested reservation in Massachusetts. The amendment was included in a broader spending package passed Friday. It bars the Interior Department from rescinding its 2015 decision to place some 300 acres of land into trust for the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe. A federal judge last month ordered the Interior Department to re-review the matter and issue new findings. The Cape Cod-based tribe has more than 300 acres in the town of Mashpee and in Taunton, where it’s seeking to build a casino.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film