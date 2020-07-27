Hawaii man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Utah family

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Hawaii man accused of tormenting a Utah family for more than a year by using the internet to send more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services including food deliveries, repairs, tow trucks, locksmiths, plumbers and prostitutes pleaded guilty Monday to one count of cyberstalking. The 44-year-old Loren Okamura entered the pleas during a video conference hearing that capped off a case that prosecutors called an “extreme” example of the darker and seedier side of modern technology. The victims’ attorney Nathan Crane says the Gilmores are relieved that Okamura accepted responsibility for his actions that took a major toll on them.