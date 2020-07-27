Group: Yemen rebels should be sanctioned over moored tanker

CAIRO (AP) — A leading international rights group is urging the U.N. Security Council to impose additional sanctions on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels unless they provide U.N. experts access to a dangerous oil tanker moored off the coast of Yemen. The vessel is loaded with 1.1 million barrels of crude. The rebels, who control the area, have denied U.N. inspectors access. The U.N. warned earlier this month of an environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe from the FSO Safer, which hasn’t been maintained for over five years. Human Rights Watch says the impact of an oil spill on livelihoods, access to water and food, and on fuel prices could significantly exacerbate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.