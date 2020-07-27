Stocks tick higher, gold rushes to record ahead of busy week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher in early Monday trading on Wall Street, while gold rushes to a record at the start of a week packed with potentially market-moving events. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher after the first 30 minutes of trading following mixed, modest moves for stocks overseas. This week’s headline event may be a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve on interest rates that begins Tuesday. It’s also a heavy week for earnings reports, and Congress is debating more aid for the economy. Fear is still prevalent across markets, which helped gold shoot above $1,940 per ounce for the first time.