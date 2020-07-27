FY20 cargo volumes steady at Georgia ports despite virus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The volume of cargo moving through Georgia’s seaports held nearly steady in the 2020 fiscal year despite four months of trade slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Georgia Ports Authority reported Monday that overall tonnage at the state-operated ports in Savannah and Brunswick increased by less than 1% during the fiscal year that ended June 30. The number of cargo containers moving through the Port of Savannah decreased compared to the previous year, but also by less than 1%. That’s after Georgia’s ports set record cargo volumes in fiscal 2019. The port authority’s executive director, Griff Lynch, said shipments of automobiles and many retail goods have dropped significantly since March. He expects more slow months to come.