Fresh comedy faces, ‘Modern Family’ farewell seek Emmy nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations. The list of contenders for the 72nd prime-time Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday in a virtual ceremony. Drama contenders besides newcomer “The Morning Show” include previous nominees “Succession” and “The Crown.” First-time top comedy nominees besides “Ramy” could include “Insecure” and “Dead to Me.” Leslie Jones is hosting the nominations announcement, made virtual by the coronavirus pandemic. The September 20 ceremony will air on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel as host. The prime-time Emmys are the first major entertainment awards to cope with limitations forced by the pandemic.