Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in Indonesia

Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 100,000 in IndonesiaNew
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 100,000, the highest amount in Southeast Asia. Cases continue to rise across the world’s fourth-most populous nation as testing remains sharply limited and businesses continue to reopen. Some health experts remain critical of the government’s decision to reopen businesses. They say the government is relying too much on the development of a vaccine that is still many months away.