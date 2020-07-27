2nd presidential debate host withdraws amid virus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — The University of Notre Dame has become the second university to withdraw as the host of one of this fall’s three scheduled presidential debates amid the coronavirus pandemic. The university was set to host the inaugural face-off between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 29. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that the first debate will now be hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. In a release, Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins says, “The necessary health precautions would have greatly diminished the educational value of hosting the debate on our campus.”