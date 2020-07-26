Video and 911 audio released in Indiana police dog mauling

LAFAYETTE, Ind (AP) — Authorities have released additional police video footage and 911 audio in the May arrest of a Black northwestern Indiana man who was mauled by a police dog while being arrested for suspected battery. A special prosecutor and the state police are investigating allegations that three Lafayette police officers used excessive force when arresting Richard Bailey Jr., who was seriously injured. Bailey’s lawyers previously released some police video of the mauling and the moments leading up to it. Police Chief Patrick Flannelly says the new footage and 911 audio are being released to give the public and media a broader understanding of what transpired.