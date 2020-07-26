UN says over 60 killed in renewed violence in Sudan’s Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says a new bout of violence in Sudan’s war-torn Darfur region left more than 60 people dead. It says around 500 armed men attacked the village of Masteri in West Darfur province earlier Saturday and the clashes lasted till late Monday. More than 60 others were wounded, according to official media. That was the latest in a series of clashes that threatens to derail the fragile transition to democracy. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April last year. A military-civilian government now rules the country.