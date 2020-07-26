Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president says the Balkan country will continue to strengthen its armed forces and is ready to purchase more warplanes amid simmering tensions in the region. President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday “certain initiatives” have been made to buy a fleet of fighter-bombers, accusing the U.S. and other Western countries of arming Serbia’s NATO neighbors and its breakaway former province of Kosovo. Vucic has not specified what type of warplanes Serbia plans to buy, but pro-government media said it has officially asked the U.S. for the delivery of 20 fighter-bombers. The reports said Washington has not yet responded and that in case of a refusal, it is likely to purchase Russian-made Sukhoi-25 attack aircraft.