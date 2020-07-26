 Skip to Content

Senior UN official skips Pakistan visit, citing flight issue

New
2:27 am AP - National News

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The incoming president of the United Nations General Assembly has announced that he will be postponing a scheduled visit to Pakistan “due to some technical flight problems.” The Turkish diplomat was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday. But in a Twitter post, he said the visit to Pakistan’s capital would have to wait. The move comes a day after Pakistan’s foreign minister said he hoped he discuss a range of issues with the diplomat, including Kashmir. The territory is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film