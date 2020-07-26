Report: Blast in market of north Syrian border town kills 8

BEIRUT (AP) — A bomb has exploded in a vegetable market in a north Syrian border town controlled by Turkey-backed opposition fighters. It killed eight and wounded 19, an opposition war monitor and the state news agency reported. The blast scorched market stalls and scattered produce in a town along the border with Turkey. Turkey blamed the attack on Kurdish insurgents, as it has in dozens of other such incidents. Ankara views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey. The Kurdish fighters had, however, partnered with the U.S. against the Islamic State group