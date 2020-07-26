Portland: Big protest crowds again over US agents’ presence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of people gathered in Portland, Oregon, for another night of protests Saturday as demonstrations over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating. Crowds marched to the city’s federal courthouse. Federal agents tossed teargas canisters at the crowd from over a fence surrounding the building. Some protesters threw a few of the canisters back. Others used power tools to try to cut the fence and were met with pepper spray. Protests have happened nightly in Portland for two months since Floyd’s death. Trump says he sent federal agents to halt the unrest but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse.