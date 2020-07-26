 Skip to Content

Police: Man fatally shot at protest in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a man was fatally shot at a protest in Texas when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire. An Austin police spokesperson told reporters the shooting happened Saturday night. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A witness told the Austin American-Statesman that a driver honked and sped toward protesters before opening fire. Police say the man that approached the vehicle may have been carrying a rifle. Police say the suspect has been detained and is cooperating. News outlets report the crowd was gathered Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest.

Associated Press

