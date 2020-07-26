Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have retreated to a precinct as a declared riot winded down in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks. Video posted online showed officers file into the department’s East Precinct early Sunday. That’s the same building where police say a device exploded and caused damage to the building on Saturday. Police say 45 people were arrested during the protest and 21 officers were injured. Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.