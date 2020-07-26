 Skip to Content

Police corral crowds as movers leave US Consulate in China

New
4:08 am AP - National News

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Three medium-size moving trucks have left a U.S. Consulate in southwest China as its impending closure drew a steady stream of onlookers for the second straight day. Police kept a close watch as people stopped to take photos, jamming a sidewalk busy with shoppers and families with strollers on a sunny day in Chengdu city. The capital of Sichuan province has found itself in the limelight of international politics as China and the U.S. exchanged tit-for-tat orders last week to close each other’s consulates in Chengdu and Houston. The moves are a major escalation in rising U.S.-China tensions.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film