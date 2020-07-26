Luck? Genetics? Italian island spared from COVID outbreak

GIGLIO ISLAND, Italy (AP) — Italian scientist Paola Muti was stranded on a tiny island where mainlanders sick with COVID-19 came ashore but no islanders apparently took ill. So she decided to do a scientific study to find out why. Early in Italy’s devastating coronavirus outbreak, a handful of visitors to the island had COVID-19 and had close contact with islanders. Blood tests conducted during her study found only one islander developed antibodies. Muti hasn’t reached any conclusion yet. But on Giglio, an island surrounded by pristine waters in a marine sanctuary, residents like to think of their home as a healthy place to live.