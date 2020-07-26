Hurricane Douglas nears Hawaii, bringing high winds and rain

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Douglas is drawing closer to Hawaii’s most populated island. Impacts from Douglas are expected in the nation’s only island state later Sunday. Oahu, the island that’s home to Honolulu, is under a hurricane warning as are Maui and Kauai. A hurricane watch has been canceled for the Big Island. The National Weather Service says the hurricane is about 235 miles east of Honolulu. The storm is forecast to bring high winds, storm surges and rainfall totals anywhere between 5 and 15 inches. Thirteen hurricane shelters will open Sunday morning on Oahu. Face coverings must be worn to gain admittance.