Uncertainty pushes gold price to record $1,926 per ounce

BEIJING (AP) — The price of gold has surged to a record as investors moved money into an asset seen as a safe haven in uncertain times. The price urged more than $30 to over $1,926 per ounce. It added 1.5% percent after breaking its 2011 record high price on Friday. Prices of gold and silver have jumped as rising infection numbers and job losses in the United States and some other economies fuel concern the recovery from the virus and the worst global downturn since the 1930s might be faltering. Precious metals, along with bonds, often are seen as stores of value when financial markets decline.