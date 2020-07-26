 Skip to Content

Flooding threat continues as Hanna drops rain on borderland

New
8:49 pm AP - National News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Hanna’s charge across the borderland of South Texas and northeastern Mexico is continuing with drenching rains even as strong winds slow. Hanna passed over the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday downgraded to a tropical storm, with winds near 50 mph, hitting a region already reeling from a surge in cases of the coronavirus. When the storm roared onto the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, it destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power. Rain remains Hanna’s biggest threat. It has unloaded more than 12 inches of rain in some places, and some spots could see 18 inches.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film