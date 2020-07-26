 Skip to Content

Flag lowered as US departs Chengdu consulate in China

CHENGDU, China (AP) — Chinese state media say the American flag has been taken down at a U.S. consulate in a southwestern as officials vacate the premises under order of the Chinese government. State broadcaster CCTV said the flag was lowered at 6:18 a.m. at the U.S. mission in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province. China and the U.S. exchanged tit-for-tat orders last week to close each other’s consulates in Chengdu and Houston. The moves are a major escalation in rising U.S.-China tensions.

