Oakland protesters set fire to courthouse, smash windows

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A protest in Oakland, California, in support of racial justice and police reform turned violent when a small group of demonstrators wearing helmets and goggles and carrying large signs that doubled as shields set fire to a courthouse, vandalized a police station and shot fireworks at officers. Oakland police said about 700 demonstrators participated in what started as a peaceful march Saturday night, but some broke from the group and smashed windows, spray-painted graffiti and pointed lasers at officers. Several fires were set in the downtown area, including one at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse that was quickly contained. Police said they made several arrests but didn’t provide details. Protests were also reported in Sacramento and Los Angeles.