Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted on social media. Police were called Saturday to the Walmart in Marshall, in the southwest part of the state, on a report that two shoppers were wearing the mask with the symbol used by the Nazi Party. The Star Tribune reports another shopper, who is a vicar of a southwest Minnesota parish, posted video on Facebook of the man and woman being confronted by others in the store. Marshall police gave the couple no-trespass notices but did not cite or arrest them. Walmart says the Arkansas-based retailer “will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment” in its business.

