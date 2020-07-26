Coronavirus crisis sparks a young Israeli protest movement

JERUSALEM (AP) — A wave of demonstrations is sweeping Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his perceived failure to handle the country’s deepening economic crisis. The long-time leader has tried to paint the protesters as radicals and anarchists. But the thousands now taking to the streets several times a week come from all walks of Israeli life. Unemployment is surging to record numbers and the young are leading the way and demanding a reckoning. It’s too early to say if the outpouring will generate the type of “revolution” that some of its activists advocate. But diverse swath of protesters, and the desperate atmosphere among youngsters, is providing fertile ground.