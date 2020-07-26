 Skip to Content

Car hits pedestrians in Berlin; at least 5 injured

New
12:44 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were injured in the German capital early Sunday morning after a car drove off the road and into pedestrians.The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. in Berlin’s Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden train station, the dpa news reported. Berlin’s fire department said in a twitter update that some of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help. Further details were not immediately available. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film