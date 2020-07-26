Asia Today: Australian outbreak attributed to sick workers

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s hard-hit Victoria state has posted another daily record 532 new COVID-19 cases. The state government leader warned that a lockdown in the city of Melbourne would continue while infected people continued to go to work. Melbourne is almost half way through a six-week lockdown aimed at curbing community spread of coronavirus. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the biggest driver of the new infections was people continuing to go to work after showing symptoms. He said the lockdown would not end until people stop going to work and instead get tested.