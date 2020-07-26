1 arrest after gunfire report near Portland protest site

PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested one person after reports that a shot was fired near where thousands of people have turned out nightly for protests in the city that has become the epicenter of national unrest over George Floyd’s death. Police said Sunday night they had not located a victim following the the shooting report at Lownsdale Square Park in downtown and it wasn’t clear if the incident was connected to the demonstrations. Protesters were again turning out in the state’s largest city Sunday night following a weekend of huge protests. Portland has seen protests nightly for two months since Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in May.