Trump talks up his rule-cutting, but courts saying otherwise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Court defeats are threatening President Donald Trump’s image as a champion of regulation-cutting. Trump staged events in Atlanta and on the White House South Lawn last week to talk up his deregulatory record. Trump says he’s eliminated the most regulations on industry and others of any administration in history. But Bethany Davis Noll of New York University’s Institute for Policy Integrity says the Trump administration is losing court challenges on regulatory actions at many times the rate of past administrations. Trump supporters and advocates say the fate of Trump’s rollbacks depends on his getting a second term.