South Korea reports case spike; US states tighten controls

BEIJING (AP) — South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months as more American states tightened anti-disease controls in response to rising infections. The South Korean government says the 113 new cases included 36 workers returning from Iraq and 32 crew members of a Russian freighter. China, which has relaxed most of its anti-disease controls after case numbers dropped off, reported 34 new cases in a new surge of infections. Worldwide, more than 15.7 million cases and 640,000 deaths have been reported, according to data compiled from government announcements by Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, the governor of Mississippi tightened controls on bars to protect “young, drunk, careless folks.”