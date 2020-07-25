 Skip to Content

Pregnant women at risk of death in Kenya’s COVID-19 curfew

12:02 am

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Veronica Atieno remembers feeling her way through the dark alleys between the shacks that make up Nairobi’s slums. Her labor pains crescendoed during Kenya’s coronavirus dusk-to-dawn curfew, and there were no public or private means of transport to the hospital where she had planned to give birth. Fears of heavy-handed police enforcement kept possible helpers away. The plight plays out every night for pregnant women across Kenya, putting some at deadly risk. That has inspired a local doctor to create an emergency service, “Wheels for Life.”

