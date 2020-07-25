Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Republicans are set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package on Monday. Mnuchin assures that the fine-tuned proposal has the support of President Donald Trump. Mnuchin and the White House’s acting chief of staff, Mark Meadows, met Saturday on Capitol Hill to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that was abruptly pulled back just days ago. Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that extending an expiring unemployment benefit — but reducing it substantially — is a top priority for Trump. Mnuchin’s optimistic assessment comes before Democrats weigh in publicly on the updated proposal, which remains only a starting point in negotiations.