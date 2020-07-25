 Skip to Content

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

New
4:51 pm AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Republicans are set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package on Monday. Mnuchin assures that the fine-tuned proposal has the support of President Donald Trump. Mnuchin and the White House’s acting chief of staff, Mark Meadows, met Saturday on Capitol Hill to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that was abruptly pulled back just days ago. Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that extending an expiring unemployment benefit — but reducing it substantially — is a top priority for Trump. Mnuchin’s optimistic assessment comes before Democrats weigh in publicly on the updated proposal, which remains only a starting point in negotiations.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film