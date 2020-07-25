Mexico: Group missing after attack in Puerto Vallarta

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say a group visiting the Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta was apparently attacked by suspected members of an organized crime gang, and one was killed and the others have disappeared and may have been kidnapped. Jalisco state prosecutor Gerardo Octavio Solis said Saturday that the incident happened July 18 in a residential area of the city. He says 13 or 14 people from the central Mexico state of Guanajuato had split up into two groups after arriving in Puerta Vallarta and then met up in the residential area, where they were confronted by attackers. Solis says there were shots and one person was mortally wounded. He says the others fled on foot or on vehicles, and haven’t been heard from since.