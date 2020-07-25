Massive protest against governor’s arrest challenges Kremlin

KHABAROVSK, Russia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have marched across the far eastern Russian city of Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of the regional governor on murder charges, continuing a wave of protests that has lasted for two weeks in a challenge to the Kremlin. Sergei Furgal has been in a Moscow jail since his arrest on July 9, and Russian President Vladimir Putin named a successor on Monday. Protesters in Khabarovsk see the charges against Furgal as unsubstantiated and demand that he stand trial at home. Daily protests have gone on for two weeks, reflecting anger against what local residents see as Moscow’s disrespect of their choice and simmering discontent with Putin’s rule.