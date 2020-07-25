Lawyer: Feds must provide papers from white nationalist case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The plaintiffs in a civil rights lawsuit over the violence in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, say federal prosecutors must provide documents used in its criminal case against a white nationalist. Community members who filed the lawsuit against prominent white supremacists and hate groups contend Justice Department lawyers have wrongly denied their request for evidence in the investigation of James Alex Fields Jr. Authorities said Fields drove a car into a group of people, killing a counterprotester and injuring more than two dozen others. The plaintiffs’ lawyers say the documents are relevant to an important civil rights case going to court in October.